First Alert for clouds slowly moving in this weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Friday! We are starting out this morning with a wide range of temperatures across Central Alabama. Most of us are in the 40s with a few spots in the upper 30s. You will need a jacket as you walk out the door this morning. First Alert AccuTrack is showing another clear sky this morning. We should see plenty of sunshine this morning with some clouds moving through the area by this afternoon. Southeast winds at 5-10 mph will help us warm up this afternoon. We will call it a mostly sunny sky with temperatures warming up into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Temperatures are forecast to be 5-8 degrees above average for this time of the year. If you have any plans on going out this evening for high school football or dinner, you will want to grab a jacket. Temperatures are forecast to dip into the lower 60s around 6-7 PM. We’ll see temperatures drop into the 50s by 8 PM.