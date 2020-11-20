First Alert for clouds slowly moving in this weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Friday! We are starting out this morning with a wide range of temperatures across Central Alabama. Most of us are in the 40s with a few spots in the upper 30s. You will need a jacket as you walk out the door this morning. First Alert AccuTrack is showing another clear sky this morning. We should see plenty of sunshine this morning with some clouds moving through the area by this afternoon. Southeast winds at 5-10 mph will help us warm up this afternoon. We will call it a mostly sunny sky with temperatures warming up into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Temperatures are forecast to be 5-8 degrees above average for this time of the year. If you have any plans on going out this evening for high school football or dinner, you will want to grab a jacket. Temperatures are forecast to dip into the lower 60s around 6-7 PM. We’ll see temperatures drop into the 50s by 8 PM.
First Alert for Increasing Clouds This Weekend: The latest weather models are showing clouds building in across Central Alabama over the weekend. Saturday should start out with a mostly clear sky with temperatures starting in the upper 40s. We will see a mix of sun and clouds tomorrow with highs in the lower 70s. Easterly flow will begin to build across the area giving us more cloud cover. Temperatures tomorrow could be a little tricky as one of our models are hinting at slightly cooler temperatures due to easterly flow. If we trend with more cloud cover tomorrow, it could keep a few spots in the 60s. If you plan to attend the Alabama or Auburn games tomorrow, the weather is looking dry and cool. Make sure you grab a jacket for both games.
Weak Cold Front Moves in Sunday Night: Sunday is shaping up to be mostly dry with a mostly cloudy sky. I’ll continue to introduce a 10% chance for an evening shower, but models continue to show dry conditions across Central Alabama. High temperatures are forecast to climb into the upper 60s and lower 70s Sunday. A weak cold front will move through our state Sunday night giving way to a small chance for showers for areas north of I-20. This quick moving front will be out of here by Monday morning giving way to more sunshine and slightly cooler temperatures. We are forecasting high temperatures in the mid 60s Monday with a mostly sunny sky.
Next Big Thing: Our weather models continue to hint at a potent cold front that should move through Central Alabama Wednesday. Wednesday is looking like our best rain chance over the next seven days as moisture surges in from the Gulf. This system is dynamic with a lot of energy so there’s a chance we could see a few thunderstorms as the front swings through. It remains too early to determine if we could see strong or severe storms with this system. Unstable air is lacking in this setup. If instability, or fuel needed to support thunderstorms, increases between now and Wednesday, the threat for stronger storms could go up. Plan for a 60% chance for rain next Wednesday with highs in the upper 60s.
Thanksgiving Day Forecast: If the front moves through quickly, most of Thanksgiving is looking dry. We’ll hold on to a 20% chance for showers before 10 AM. Temperatures are forecast to be near average with highs in the mid 60s. We’ll stay dry Thursday afternoon with a partly cloudy sky. I think the weather will be nice enough to eat outdoors during the afternoon hours.
Tropical Outlook: The tropics are looking very quiet! The only area of concern we are watching will be out in the Atlantic between the Bahamas and Bermuda. An area of low pressure could form off a stalled front over the next five days. Odds of development remain low at 20%. The 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season officially ends on November 30th. I’ll be the first to say it: Good riddance!
