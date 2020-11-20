Decatur Police: Man confesses to 1995 cold case murder

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - On April 26, 1995, the Decatur Police Department responded to George Russell Road SW, in reference to an investigation of a deceased male, who was identified as Christopher Alvin Dailey.
During the investigation, it was determined that Dailey died from a single gunshot wound. The death was determined to be a homicide.
Despite the extensive investigation, a suspect was never developed in the case.
The case has been revisited several times in search for leads.
Thursday, November 18, Johnny Dwight Whited called the Decatur Police Department wanting to confess to the murder.
Detectives met with Whited, and Whited provided information that matched the evidence and information in the case.
Officers charged and arrested Whited for murder. Whited is being held at the Morgan County Jail on a $15,000.00 bond.
Dailey’s surviving family has been notified of the arrest.
