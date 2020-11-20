Blount County deputies get new rescue vehicle

BLOUNT CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A new set of wheels for the Blount County Sheriff’s Department.
Charles Reece donated a custom built search and rescue vehicle to the department.
Sheriff Mark Moon says it’s something his department needed.
Moon said, ”To drive it down the road and to really feel the speed and the power it has. I put it in 4 wheel drive and drove it through some pretty rough terrain here at the Sheriff’s Office so it’s obviously going to be very beneficial for us and our needs at the Sheriff’s Office.”
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.