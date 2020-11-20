Black Friday vacation deals starting now

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Black Friday deals are starting even earlier this year, and one Birmingham travel agent says vacation deals are better than ever.
Even if you’re a bit hesitant to travel right now, you can still take advantage of the Black Friday deals and promotions and travel later.
Mary Dee Patrick with Mary Dee Travel, an affiliate of Travel Edge, said there are already some major deals on several different types of trips, but the time frame to actually book the trip is limited.
Before you book, COVID-19 restrictions and requirements vary dramatically with each destination, and things can change every single day.
If you don’t read the fine print, you could show up at the airport and not be able to go.
“Things are changing as the pandemic evolves,” said Patrick. “If you don’t use a travel advisor who should stay on top of it for you, you need to be watching regularly the TSA and the CDC government regulations to know what is required.”
You will need to know when you’ll need your COVID test results before your trip, and the ability to cancel your trip.
And with so many insurance policies out there, it’s crucial to know what kind of coverage you have.
