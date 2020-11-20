Beyond Blue fundraising event promotes prostate cancer awareness

“It’s also one of the most common causes of cancer death in men as well so it’s not just that men get diagnosed but men are still dying from prostate cancer in record numbers,” he said. “I think the kind of research we’re doing is very important because it could have an impact on men in this generation not just subsequent generation so diagnosis is really important to be done early, early screenings at 40 and get a PSA at 40. Talk to your doctor or primary care doctor or urologist.”