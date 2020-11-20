Attorney General files lawsuit against Madison County over relocation of Confederate monument

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On October 23rd, the Confederate statue that sat outside of the Madison County Courthouse was removed and relocated to Maple Hill Cemetery, a few blocks away.
Now, Attorney General Steve Marshall has filed a lawsuit against Madison County for its removal of the monument in violation of the Alabama Memorial Preservation Act.
Attorney General Marshall announced on November 20th that the State of Alabama filed the lawsuit.
The Memorial Preservation Act was passed in 2017 by the Alabama Legislature to protect architecturally significant buildings, memorial buildings, memorial streets and monuments located on public property for 40 or more years.
A press release from the Attorney General states the Act specifically charges the Attorney General with the duty of enforcement, as he is authorized to prosecute all civil actions necessary to protect the rights and interests of the State.
On October 23, upon authorization of the Madison County Commission, the historic monument dedicated to Confederate soldiers was removed from the grounds of the Madison County Courthouse. The monument, which was originally erected in 1905 and was accidently destroyed in 1966, was replaced with a replica in 1968.
Madison County was notified on October 27 of the Attorney General’s determination that the monument’s relocation violated state law, according to notice from the Attorney General.
The removal of the monument has been discussed for years, but the issue was brought back to attention after nationwide protests over racial inequality.
The notice states the violation of the Act is punishable by a one-time fine of $25,000 per violation.
