Alabama State Trooper involved a wreck on I-59

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An Alabama State Trooper has been transported to a hospital after his parked car was struck by another vehicle that veered off the highway.
According to ALEA officials, at little after 6 p.m. an ALEA trooper was sitting stationary on I-59 near mile marker 121 monitoring traffic, when another vehicle veered off the right side of the roadway and struck the trooper’s vehicle.
The trooper vehicle went off the roadway and into a ravine, while the other vehicle came to rest on I-59.
The Trooper was transported to a local hospital with non life threatening injuries.
The other driver is reported to be cooperating.
The incident is still under investigation at this time.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.