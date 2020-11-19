UAB students present original play ‘Disconnect’ for free

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Starting Thursday night the students at UAB will be presenting a new original play which will also follow COVID-19 protocols, making them one of the first to do it in the area. It’s also free to stream.
The play is called ‘Disconnect’ and it highlights how the realities college students face on a day to day basis are amplified during a pandemic. The entire play will be performed through a combination of pre-recorded and live material, all live-streamed for free online.
It’s student-driven and features students’ choreography and original songs written by students. Using live Facetimes, Twitter, and TikTok, they’ll tell the story completely through the virtual space.
Considering the negative impact the pandemic has had on the theater industry, the staff and students who put the play together say being able to perform in this manner is something they don’t take for granted.
“The goal of this project for me was to remind students that their voices matter, their creativity matters, what they bring, how they see the world matters.” Roy Lightner, assistant professor in the UAB Department of Theatre, and the play’s co-director said. “While we can’t be in the same physical space, there are ways to connect, even when we are disconnected.
The play will stream free Friday, Nov. 20, and Saturday, Nov. 21, at 7:30 p.m. CT on the Theatre UAB YouTube page at bit.ly/TheatreUAB, or on the event’s Facebook page.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.