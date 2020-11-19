Tuscaloosa County EMA hosting weekly meetings about COVID19 with first responders

TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa County EMA is once again holding regularly scheduled meetings with several groups that respond to or treat people with coronavirus.
WBRC met with Tuscaloosa County EMA Director Nick Lolley Thursday morning. “Everybody needs to know the information, what’s going on, kind of where they’re at, basically in the ER what doctors and nurses are seeing,” Lolley explained.
WBRC watched as he organized the first of many upcoming meetings with groups dealing with coronavirus in this community. This meeting included officials from DCH Regional Medical Center, Tuscaloosa and Northport Fire Departments, Northstar Ambulance Service among others.
“They basically tell us where they’re at with COVID. If they need supplies, PPE, supplied to us by the state comes here and we hand it out to our stakeholders,” Lolley continued.
Information from DCH helps first responders better understand what they may come into contact in the surrounding area. Nursing homes are also updating information on residents who are positive and in quarantine as well as how many workers are affected by the illness.
“We just basically decided to start this back up, with an outbreak in our nursing home a couple of weeks ago, we just thought this is a good time, we just need to get back together,” he added.
These meetings will be held every Thursday at 2pm by zoom. They officially will start up again after Thanksgiving.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.