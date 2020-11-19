Street resurfacing in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Tuesday the Birmingham City Council approved more street resurfacing in all nine districts.
The four items included both City and grant funds from the state, totaling roughly $4.9 million.
Council President Wardine Alexander said she is excited to see Jefferson Ave. SW from 40th St. SW to 31st St. SW be added to the list of projects.
“This is one of the main thoroughfares in District 7, one that I drive on almost every day,” Alexander said. “One of the constant issues I hear about from residents is the need for our streets to be fixed. This project is actually the longest of all of the resurfacing projects on the list. I’m very excited to see this moving forward.”
Here is a list of the streets that will be resurfaced:
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.