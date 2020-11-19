BPD: Wanted felon in custody after leading officers on chase with 3 kids in vehicle

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police say a wanted felon is in custody after leading officers on a chase Thursday morning.
Police say a detective observed the suspect with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office near Arkadelphia Road and Finley Blvd. around 8:30 a.m. The detective followed the suspect onto I-59 North until additional officers could arrive.
Officers attempted to stop the suspect on I-59 North near the 31st Street exit but the suspect continued driving.
The chase continued until the suspected bailed on the vehicle in the 3000 block of 32nd Street North. He was quickly arrested in the 2900 block of 29th Street North.
Police say they found two small children and a 16 year old inside the suspect’s vehicle.
There are not any reported injuries and the suspect has been transported to the Jefferson County Jail.
Officers at the scene told us the suspect ran over an officer. This information was not included in the update provided by Birmingham PD.
