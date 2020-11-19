New free UA early intervention program offered to families

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama is now offering support to families of young children with disabilities or developmental delays. If a family’s child is approved to take part in the University of Alabama’s early intervention program, the best part about this, is it won’t cost them a dime. That’s right these services are free.
This early intervention program through Alabama’s Early Intervention System provides special education and related services to infants and toddlers under the age of three and their families. The child can be tested to see if they qualify for services, that includes speech therapy, learning help and more.
Usually interventionists will come to the child’s home or even daycare to work with he or she, but due to the pandemic sessions are being offered virtually.
“During this pandemic you know young children are still developing every day and they are still engaging in their daily routines and we want to make sure that we are giving them that support within what they are typically doing with their caregivers day to day and that might look a little differently right now,” said Kimberly Tomeny, director of early intervention UA program.
If you’re a parent interested in having your child take part in the UA early intervention program, EI@UA can be reached at earlyintervention@ua.edu or 205-348-4714. The program’s hours are flexible as needed.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.