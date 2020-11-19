New professional building planned for vacant Regions Bank in Five Points West

ENSLEY, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham attorney and investor Eric Guster says he’ll be tearing down the vacant Regions Bank branch he purchased in September on Bessemer Superhighway in Five Points West.
Guster plans to replace it with a brand new professional building with room for four to five businesses, including his law firm. He already has another client lined up.
This project is Guster’s opportunity to have a hand in revitalizing his old neighborhood.
“I do anticipate growth happening there and the building that I’m developing now and others that we may redevelop later on will be the catalyst. I enjoy being the shot in the arm to make things happen and I look forward to doing that in Ensley,” said Guster.
Guster says he’s waiting for the city to rezone the property. Once construction begins, he said it should take only about six months.
