Man and woman arrested for drugs and child endangerment in Etowah Co.

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - A man and woman are facing multiple charges after they were arrested in Gadsden Thursday with methamphetamine, heroin and a young child inside their car.
30-year-old Donnie Earl Clem and 33-year-old Marie Elizabeth Elkin were taken into custody by the Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit after a month long investigation in which authorities had been purchasing heroin from both Clem and Elkin.
The Etowah Co. Sheriff’s Office was contacted about the child found in the vehicle and the Department of Human Resources is now involved in the case.
Clem has been charged with 5 counts of Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance (Heroin), 2 Counts of Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Heroin and Methamphetamine), Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Chemical Endangerment of a Child. He is being held on bonds totalling $39,000.
Elkin has been charged with one count of Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), 1 count of Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, 1 count of Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance (Heroin), and one count of Chemical Endangerment of a Child. She is being held on bonds totaling $17,500.
