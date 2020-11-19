Man sentenced to 9 life sentences in Shelby County child rape case

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Shelby County prosecutors said they hope justice and a conviction will help a young sexual abuse victim heal.
Felix Garrett was convicted in September of nine counts of first-degree rape and four counts of first-degree sodomy with a child victim.
On October 26, 2020, Judge William H. Bostick sentenced Garrett to nine consecutive life sentences for the crimes.
“We are hopeful that seeing justice served will help the healing process for our young victim,” said Jill Lee, District Attorney for Shelby County.
“It’s a great day when we can help a victim find her voice and have her story validated by a jury. Through the hard work of the folks at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with Shelby County’s Child Advocacy Center, Owens House, we had the evidence we needed to bring Mr. Garrett to justice. Our victim is a strong young lady who has broken the silence to stand up to her abuser and we proudly stand beside her,” said Jody Tallie, one of the Assistant District Attorneys who prosecuted this case.
