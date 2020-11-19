Major traffic backup, construction accident on I-20/I-459

LEEDS, Ala. (WBRC) - After several hours of repair work, Interstate 20 E reopened to traffic Thursday evening.
Delays on I-459 NB and I-20 EB Thursday night were exceeding an hour and a half before the interstate reopened.
According to officials with ALDOT, crews were working to make repairs to some resurfacing work that was previously completed. While that repair work was happening, there was an equipment malfunction.
Lanes were supposed to reopen by 3 p.m., but ALDOT says they opened to traffic around 6:30 p.m.
