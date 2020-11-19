Local nurse shares her experience with COVID-19 as U.S. reaches another grim milestone in the pandemic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The U.S. has surpassed another devastating milestone in the coronavirus pandemic. 250,000 Americans have now died from COVID-19.
A nurse who’s not only been working on the front lines during this pandemic, but also battled COVID-19 herself, and lost her father to it, shares her story.
“Sadly, I don’t think people are taking it seriously anymore. Of course, I feel like some people never did.”
Laura Huesman said she’s been racking her brain trying to understand why the number of new COVID-19 cases continues to rise and more people are dying. The registered nurse has come up with two reasons: fatigue and politics.
“I wish that people understood that this virus doesn’t discriminate. It doesn’t care about your age, or gender, your race your political or religious beliefs. I can affect anyone, anytime, anywhere,” Huesman explained.
“It’s going to continue to go up unfortunately until people do take it seriously,” she said.
Huesman and 11 of her family members have all had COVID-19. Her stepmother was on a ventilator for more than 100 days and is still recovering. Her father lost his battle with virus earlier this year, and months later the pandemic still prevents the family from giving him a proper goodbye.
“If we were able to have one now, obviously, we would love for my step-mom to be a part of that. And until…you know…she is better, that’s still not even an option. So…I don’t know…it’s hard,” Huesman said.
Huesman said knowing there are still people who refuse to believe COVID-19 is real and deadly is infuriating.
But said she doesn’t wish the pain she’s felt on anyone.
“Every time I hear that number as it goes up as they report the total deaths, the first thing that pops through my head every, single time is my dad is one of those numbers and I don’t want that to be anyone else,” Huesman said.
Huesman added that scientists and researchers are working as hard as they can to get us vaccines and medications to get this virus under control.
She says if everyone would work together and take the recommended precautions in the meantime, there would be fewer new cases and fewer deaths.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.