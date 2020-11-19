Local mom changes Thanksgiving plans because of pandemic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - For many, this Thanksgiving will look a lot different than years past as families change their Thanksgiving plans because of the pandemic.
Charlotte Ann Adams is staying put this Thanksgiving.
She and her two daughters are used to large family gatherings out of town. But this year, they’re trading in their travel plans for a quiet celebration at home.
“It gives me gratitude for how many Thanksgivings we’ve been able to pack houses out and pack tables and pull chairs from different parts of the house to make sure we pull everybody up,” Adams said.
But in preparation for this year, Adams said she’s being responsible, following the recommended guidelines and going the extra mile by self-isolating.
She said that’s especially important this year.
“My father was able to give my mother a kidney here at UAB, so that’s a very rare match when the spouses are able to fit. So, we want to be extra diligent to protect that in hopes that maybe we can see them, and they can come down,” Adams explained.
Adams said the pandemic has allowed her to slow down and take time to remember what’s really important during the holidays.
She said her intimate party of five will make new memories in hopes of being able to share them when the entire family can get together again.
“If tweaking one Thanksgiving and making a few changes that are maybe a little bit of an annoyance or an inconvenience is worth being able to protect the rest of the Thanksgivings that we will have with them,” Adams said.
Adams said she and her family are also planning to FaceTime and Zoom this Thanksgiving so everyone can at least see each other on the holiday.
The family is also planning a cooking contest and decorate for Christmas using items they find in the back yard.
