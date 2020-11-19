Jefferson County health leaders to hold news conference Friday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Friday morning doctors with UAB and the Jefferson County Department of Health will hold a joint news conference.
The doctors will address COVID-19 updates, current case numbers, latest vaccine and treatment news, and guidance about the virus as we look towards the Thanksgiving holiday.
The 11:00 a.m. news conference will air live on WBRC FOX6 News, the WBRC FOX6 app and on Facebook.
Speakers will include:
- Mark Wilson, M.D.: Jefferson County Health Officer
- Sarah Nafziger, M.D.: Co-chair of UAB’s Emergency Management Committee
- Michael Saag, M.D.: Professor of Medicine in UAB’s Division of Infectious Diseases
