Jefferson County health leaders to hold news conference Friday

Jefferson County health leaders to hold news conference Friday
(Source: WTVM)
By WBRC Staff | November 19, 2020 at 5:12 PM CST - Updated November 19 at 5:30 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Friday morning doctors with UAB and the Jefferson County Department of Health will hold a joint news conference.

The doctors will address COVID-19 updates, current case numbers, latest vaccine and treatment news, and guidance about the virus as we look towards the Thanksgiving holiday.

The 11:00 a.m. news conference will air live on WBRC FOX6 News, the WBRC FOX6 app and on Facebook.

Speakers will include:

  • Mark Wilson, M.D.: Jefferson County Health Officer
  • Sarah Nafziger, M.D.: Co-chair of UAB’s Emergency Management Committee
  • Michael Saag, M.D.: Professor of Medicine in UAB’s Division of Infectious Diseases

Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.