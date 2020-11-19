Hoover’s Christmas tree lighting planned for Dec. 1

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Hoover will host the annual Christmas tree lighting at City Hall on Dec. 1, 2020.
Hoover leaders said they weren’t going to let COVID-19 stop the fun, but asked everyone to wear masks and social distance during the event.
There will be music, refreshments and a visit from Santa Claus.
Families can take pictures with Santa Claus in the Hoover Library Theatre and there will be children’s crafts and treats in the City Hall lobby.
The lighting is Dec. 1 at 5:00 p.m.
