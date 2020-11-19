GuideSafe app now includes some national COVID information

“The ability to connect to the National Key Server is yet another remarkable achievement to help guide, protect and inform the people of Alabama,” said Karen Landers, M.D., district medical officer for the ADPH, noting the security the app provides those who utilize it. “The free GuideSafe™ app gives anyone with a smartphone the power to inform ourselves and those around us of potential exposure to COVID-19 safely and securely. To be able to do this now while traveling to the District of Columbia and 12 other states — with more states to come as more are added to the national server — gives each one of us who use GuideSafe™ additional information, which means it gives each of us as individuals additional power as we continue to navigate this pandemic.”