GuideSafe app expands to other states

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB’s Guidesafe app is growing. The app, which tells you if you have been exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19, is joining 12 other states and the District of Columbia.
This means more information for you and your family. Now you can find out if you were exposed to someone else positive with the coronavirus from one of those states or if a person from one of those states with this app can get this information.
UAB developed the app with Apple and Google back in August. It was used by students and University employees. Now people across the state have downloaded it. An Alabama Department of Health doctor said expanding it will help slow the spread of the disease.
“It gives us the opportunity to act responsibly. Not only in the manner of home quarantining but also appropriate testing,” Dr. Karen Landers said.
This means as you travel to other areas of the country it will provide notification about anyone who has downloaded the app. The information remains anonymous. “The GuideSafe notification app does not ask for or store personal information about you or others,” Sue Feldman, UAB Schools of Health Professions and Medicine said.
Since launching in August the app has been downloaded 150,000 times in Alabama. Of that there have been 380 positive notifications.
“While this is not a huge number I think the overall representation of people downloading this is significant and we would like to see this more broadly applied in the state of Alabama,” Landers said.
Landers points out every one case of COVID-19 can infect up to two to five people. All the health leaders today said this type of app is just another layer of possible protection against the spread of the disease like, face masks, social distancing and hygiene.
