Getting ready for the Tinsel Trail in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - You can already feel the Christmas spirit along Tuscaloosa’s Riverwalk.
Tinsel Trail will be lit with 150+ live Christmas trees sponsored and decorated by local businesses, organizations, and people.
Tinsel Trail is a project of Tuscaloosa’s One Place, a Family Resource Center, a 501(c)(3) organization, dedicated to making a difference in the lives of local families. One place has programs including after school programs, parenting and fatherhood, healthy relationship education, career development, GED classes, and teen intervention programs.
Proceeds from Tinsel Trail are used to support these programs and serve our local community.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.