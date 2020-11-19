First Alert for warmer temperatures by the end of the week

Looking Ahead to Thanksgiving: Our best chance to see rain in the next seven days will likely occur Wednesday as a strong cold front moves into Central Alabama. Rain chances have increased to 50%. We will have to monitor this front for the potential to see a few thunderstorms. It remains way too early to determine if we’ll see any strong storms. It is a good reminder that we are in the heart of our secondary severe weather season which typically occurs in November and December. If anything changes, we will let you know. Thanksgiving Day is looking dry with near average temperatures. We are forecasting a partly cloudy sky next Thursday with highs in the mid 60s.