First Alert for warmer temperatures by the end of the week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Thursday morning! Temperatures are a little warmer today compared to this time yesterday. Most of us are seeing temperatures in the 30s and 40s. The cold spots are occurring in east Alabama where temperatures have dropped into the low to mid 30s. You’ll still need a coat this morning as you head out to work or school. First Alert AccuTrack is showing a clear sky once again across Alabama. High pressure remains across the Southeast giving us quiet and pleasant weather for the next several days. Temperatures are forecast to warm into the 50s by 9-10 a.m. We’ll see high temperatures climbing into the mid 60s this afternoon. Plan for southeast winds today at 5-10 mph with gusts around 15 mph.
First Alert for Warmer Morning Temperatures: We should remain clear tonight with slightly warmer temperatures. We are forecasting low temperatures to dip into the mid 40s tonight across Central Alabama. A few spots could drop into the lower 40s. You’ll still need a thick jacket, but it won’t be as cold as previous mornings. Morning lows are forecast to warm into the upper 40s and lower 50s as we head into the weekend.
Next Big Thing: Along with warmer morning temperatures, we are forecasting high temperatures to climb into the upper 60s and lower 70s Friday and into the weekend. Temperatures are forecast to be 5-8 degrees above average for this time of the year. If you want to decorate the yard as we approach the holidays, the weather is looking fantastic! We’ll see a mostly sunny sky Friday with extra clouds moving into Central Alabama by this weekend. Humidity levels will slowly increase, but it will still feel comfortable outside.
Watching a Weak Cold Front Sunday Night: The latest models are hinting at a weak cold front entering Central Alabama Sunday night into Monday morning. Moisture appears limited with this system Sunday evening. I’ll hold on to a 10% chance for a stray shower Sunday afternoon, but we should stay mostly dry with a mostly cloudy sky. A few showers are possible north of I-20 Sunday night into Monday morning. Dry air is forecast to move into Central Alabama Monday keeping us mostly dry with slightly cooler afternoon temperatures in the mid 60s. Rain chance Monday has been decreased to 10% for the first half of the day.
Looking Ahead to Thanksgiving: Our best chance to see rain in the next seven days will likely occur Wednesday as a strong cold front moves into Central Alabama. Rain chances have increased to 50%. We will have to monitor this front for the potential to see a few thunderstorms. It remains way too early to determine if we’ll see any strong storms. It is a good reminder that we are in the heart of our secondary severe weather season which typically occurs in November and December. If anything changes, we will let you know. Thanksgiving Day is looking dry with near average temperatures. We are forecasting a partly cloudy sky next Thursday with highs in the mid 60s.
Tropical Outlook: Tropical Depression Iota has dissipated over Central America yesterday. We continue to watch two disturbances in the Atlantic Basin that both have a low chance to develop into a tropical depression or storm in the next five days. One disturbance in the southwest Caribbean has a 10% chance to develop. It should result in more rain for parts of Central America over the next couple of days. Another disturbance between the Bahamas and Bermuda has a 20% chance to develop into a tropical depression or storm over the next five days. If something develops here, it is NOT forecast to impact the United States. The rest of the Atlantic remains quiet. The 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season officially ends on November 30th.
