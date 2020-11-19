JeffCo coroner identifies victim in Inglenook homicide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are investigating a homicide that happened Wednesday morning in the Inglenook community.
Police say they responded to a report of gunshots during an assault in the 4000 block of 36th Avenue North around 10 a.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Jefferson County Coroner Bill Yates identified the victim as 29-year-old Evander Lewis Williams.
If you have additional information pertaining to the case, please contact the B.P.D. Homicide Unit @ 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers @ 205-254-7777.
