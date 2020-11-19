Coronavirus forces changes to Chuck’s Fish Thanksgiving Feast in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Chuck’s Fish has operated a Thanksgiving Day fundraiser for years in Tuscaloosa. This year, the format is changing to better protect people from COVID19.
“Obviously we can’t do the same thing we’ve as we’ve always done because of the virus,” explained Ellen Potts, the Executive Director of Habitat For Humanity Tuscaloosa.
People can no longer sit down in the restaurant and eat their meal. Everything is TO GO only.
“So you show up, you pick up your carry out meals. The only difference is that they’ll do the full Thanksgiving meal except no pie, because that would require two boxes,” Potts continued.
They will ask people to wear face coverings in line while waiting for their food. Although the meals are free, people are asked to make a donation for the meal that goes towards Habitat For Humanity Tuscaloosa. That money is needed especially now, because Habitat was unable to host several other fundraisers earlier this year because of COVID19.
“This fundraiser is particularly important because our fundraising has been so curtailed,” Potts went on to say.
Habitat For Humanity Tuscaloosa averages around $15,000 year from the Chuck’s Thanksgiving Feast. The event is from 11am to 3pm at Chuck’s Fish at 508 Greensboro Avenue Tuscaloosa, Alabama 35401.
