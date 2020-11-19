Community food bank works to meet holiday, pandemic need

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Community Food Bank of Central Alabama has seen a significant increase is food demand during the pandemic and as we prepare for the upcoming holidays.
“The reality of it is this time of the year with what we’re putting out and what’s coming in it’s a very busy space,” said Chief Executive Officer Brett Meredith.
We a got a behind-the-scenes look at the food bank operation that cranks out supplies to roughly 250 agencies in 12 counties around central Alabama. Someone is doing something in every corner of the distribution facility.
“I feel like our staff has sacrificed themselves to get a lot more food out. The millions of more food out than we would have ordinarily done in this period of time,” said Director of Operations Wayne Linder.
Ahead of Thanksgiving the need for a meal has grown significantly. This year, 12,000 holiday meal boxes will go out - up from 3,500 last year. But it’s not just the holiday season. The food bank operation has seen the need for food skyrocket during the pandemic.
“I came from the Salvation Army and we deal with disaster situations and I took the view of this being a disaster situation,” said Meredith. “Every month since June, we’ve been up a full 100 percent in distribution since a year ago.”
The food bank is adding an additional freezer and cooling unit that will increase storage capacity by over 130 percent. They currently rent storage off site and say the addition will allow them to have a wider variety of fresh food and more efficiently get it to those in need. That freezer is expected to be ready for use by the end of December.
