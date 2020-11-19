The Clay-Chalkville HS band marches to a tribute to Beyoncé

CLAY, Ala. (WBRC) - As soon as the first note is played, the Clay-Chalkville High School Marching Band has the crowds attention. That’s because the halftime show is a tribute to Beyoncé, and well the fans know her music well and with plenty of affection. The band is under the direction of Kelvin Benion is 100 strong - and this group is having a ball this fall.
“With so much happening this year, I just wanted the band to have some fun,” said Benion. “Nothing says more fun in music than Beyoncé. So we came up with a show with just her music and the kids have worked hard to make the best performance it can be each and every Friday when it’s our turn to play.”
The Mighty Marching Cougars open up with “Crazy In Love,” then flow right into “Before I Let Go,” followed by “Deja’ Vu,” “Love On Top” and finishing with “Do Watcha Wanna.”
The band is not getting a chance to compete this year because of the pandemic so Benion said he told the group its competition was getting a spot on FOX6, and that’s what will happen on Friday.
The Clay-Chalkville H.S. Marching Band will be in the spotlight as the Sideline Band of the Week at 10:25 p.m. on WBRC.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.