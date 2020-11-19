Birmingham 911 dispatcher recognized for her bravery, selflessness

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We all know heroes don’t always wear capes.
911 Dispatcher Shontrelle Duff was recognized for her selflessness and ability to remain calm under pressure.
The Birmingham Police Department posted on Facebook that she recently helped guide a pregnant woman going through premature labor and the baby had a pulse when help arrived.
Duff also answered the call of a homicide victim and stayed at work after the tragic call and after her shift to assist other dispatchers.
The person who nominated her for a Caught Doing Good award wrote: “These things would have easily broken me down and sent me home in tears. But not Mrs. Duff, she handled both calls with professionalism and class.”
