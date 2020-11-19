Anniston Christmas Parade cancelled for 2020 due to COVID-19

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Another tradition is being cancelled this year due to COVID-19.
The Anniston Christmas Parade, a fixture on Noble Street for decades, is being called off this year.
A news release from city hall says city leaders made the difficult decision in the interest of the health and safety of their citizens, and in keeping with best practices from the CDC and the state department of health.
There will be other Christmas activities downtown, however.
That includes a virtual tree lighting at 11th and Noble in downtown Anniston, which will be live-streamed on the city’s Facebook page Wednesday night at 6, and Christmas lights along Noble Street, Quintard Avenue and West 15th Street.
It also includes a decorative window display competition, whose winner will be determined by Facebook likes on the Main Street Anniston Facebook page.
