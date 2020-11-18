‘Sisters-in-arms’: Two sets of sisters graduate Marine Corps training at Parris Island in S.C.

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A pair of sisters have graduated recruit training at Parris Island in South Carolina.
According to a post on the Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island Facebook page, three days before her grandfather passed away, 19-year-old Ashley Valentine made a promise to carry on his legacy in the United States Armed Services. After deciding to join the Marine Corps, her sister Amber, 22, made the decision to enlist as well.
Amber waited for her sister to be approved medically before she went to recruit training. The Manassas, Va. natives both agreed that having each other to rely on through recruit training helped during some of their highest highs and lowest lows, Marine Corps officials said.
The two will not be attending Marine Combat Training together, as Ashley suffered a hip fracture prior to graduation and will be remaining on the island while she heals.
After they complete combat training, Amber will continue on in the communications field and Ashley will be certified as a motor transportation operator, according to the social media post.
Additionally, Maria, Vanessa and Melissa Placido Jaramillo made good on their pact to join the military together.
According to Marine Corps officials, the three sisters were born in Panama and moved to Las Vegas at a young age. Maria, 21, said after learning about the ROTC program, she found her true motivation to become a Marine - to honor her family and give back the country who gave her so much.
Her other two sisters, identical twins Melissa and Vanessa, 22, were also in the ROTC program. During recruit training, Melissa said it was friendly competition and daily positive affirmation that keep their relationship with each other strong.
The three sisters have yet to find out what Military Occupational Specialty (MOS) they will be assigned, but are looking forward to what the Marine Corps has in store for them.
According to the social media post, Maria said she is excited to expand her knowledge of a new occupation while completing her education.
Melissa and Vanessa also both intend to complete their education - Melissa as a double major in political science and medical science, and Vanessa in political science and legal science. They all will become nationalized as American citizens, according to the Marine Corps.
“Sisters by blood, now sisters-in-arms,” the social media post stated.
