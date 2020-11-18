Arrest in shooting death investigation in Walker County

WALKER CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Walker County Sheriff’s Office confirmed an arrest in a shooting death in Parrish Saturday night.
On Nov. 14 at 11:40 p.m. deputies arrived to a 911 call on a man who had been shot and was not breathing in the 200 block of Crest Avenue.
EMS, Parrish Fire, Parrish PD, and Walker County Sheriff’s Office responded and found Thomas Lance Colvin Price, Jr. unresponsive.
Deputies said Price was shot multiple times, and the fatal shot was in his back.
28-year-old Shaquille Dandre Harris of Birmingham has been charged with murder in the case. Investigators said Harris used a handgun to shoot Price.
Investigators said Harris was taken into custody without incident.
Investigators said the shooting happened after an argument over reputation.
Deputies said they credit witnesses on the scene for their cooperation that led to the arrest.
Harris is being held on a $500,000 cash bond.
