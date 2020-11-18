Plenty of Sunshine Wednesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A seasonal and sunny afternoon with highs in the middle 60s.
Temperatures will fall back into the 50s this evening and into the 30s for one more morning tomorrow. A moderating temperature trend starts tomorrow and continues through the weekend. Overnight lows and daytime highs will rise above normal and the weather should remain on the dry side.
Our Next Big Thing is the return of showers next week, but we are still trying to nail down the timing each day and the coverage. Thanksgiving could feature showers and mild temperatures. Iota dissipates over Central America today but continues to bring heavy rainfall. We are also monitoring a wave near The Bahamas and southern Caribbean for a low chance of tropical formation over the next 5 days.
Make sure you check out the Crescent Moon, Saturn, and Jupiter in the southwestern sky tonight. Take a pic and submit it through the WBRC First Alert Weather App.
