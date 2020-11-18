Odessa hospitals bringing in portable morgue as COVID-19 deaths rise

The Ector County Medical Examiner’s Office is required to investigate all deaths not attended by a physician. The Medical Examiner’s Office has been struggling with limited space to store deceased persons for years as the Medical Center Hospital Morgue only has room for six. The Ector County Medical Examiner’s Office has investigated approximately 550 deaths (homicide, suicide, overdose, accidents, and motor vehicle accidents, and natural causes) in Ector County since January 1, 2020. These types of events coupled with the increase in hospital deaths exhaust our storage capacity. Our population has increased over the years therefore managing space for a deceased person continues to be a struggle. The Ector County Medical Examiner’s Office requested Emergency Management to request a temporary holding facility from the State to temporary hold deceased persons until they are released for burial or autopsy. Ector County has also coordinated with Medical Center Hospital and Odessa Regional Hospital to accommodate any storage needs they may have as well.