My whole family has COVID-19

I traveled to Montgomery the following day with a colleague for work. That mistake led to quarantine for my co-worker and four others who work at the TV station where we were training. Thankfully, none of them are showing symptoms. Nonetheless, I’m pretty sure I won’t be on their Christmas gift list this year. And I am guessing they have grown weary of hearing and reading apologies from me for exposing them to COVID-19. I was thinking of maybe sending them flowers or something. What says, “I’m sorry I exposed you to a deadly virus?” Maybe a care package with some vitamin C would be a better option.