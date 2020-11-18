Mouthwash kills COVID-19 but only in your mouth

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A study completed in the U-K found that in the lab, mouthwash kills COVID-19.
Mouthwash is great for oral health, but keep in mind COVID-19 isn’t just in your mouth.
The Cardiff University study tested three kinds of mouthwash in a lab and found that in a sample, they could kill the virus.
But keep in mind, you can’t swallow or inhale mouthwash, and COVID-19 is in the respiratory system.
While it might be a good reason for your dentist or orthodontist to have you swish some Listerine, it won’t protect you against COVID-19.
We reached out to the Alabama Department of Public Health and they gave us a statement, it reads that they looked at the study and that “findings in these studies are preliminary and no recommendations should be implied or stated until after the results of the clinical trial are evaluated.”
The takeaway here: the standard recommendations are still your best bet.
