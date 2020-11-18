‘MasterChef Junior’ competitor Ben Watkins dead at 14 after battle with rare illness

Ben Watkins, a former competitor on “MasterChef Junior,” has died. He was 14 years old.
The young chef died in a Chicago Children’s hospital on Monday, his family’s attorney, Trent A. McCain, told Fox News on Tuesday.
Watkins was battling a rare illness known as Angiomatoid Fibrous Histiocytoma. Only six people in the world have been diagnosed with it, McCain said.
Watkins competed during season six of the Gordon Ramsay-hosted cooking competition show.
His death was also announced in a statement from his family on a GoFundMe page.
“Our Ben went home to be with his mother Monday afternoon after a year-and-a-half-long battle with Cancer,” read the statement.