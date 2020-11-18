Man, 22, killed in Lamar Co. crash

LAMAR COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A 22-year-old man from Phil Campbell was killed early Wednesday morning in a crash in Lamar County.
The victim has been identified as Jordan Chance Jones Pope.
State Troopers said Pope was killed when the 2006 Chevrolet Silverado he was driving hit a 2013 Freightliner tractor-trailer.
Pope, who was not wearing his seatbelt, died at the scene.
The crash happened at the intersection of Alabama 17 and Lamar County Road 35, approximately one mile north of Sulligent.
The driver of the Freightliner was injured and was taken to a hospital by helicopter.
Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.