Jacksonville State drops ACT, SAT testing requirements for incoming freshmen

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Jacksonville State University will now make testing optional for freshman admission through Fall 2021.
The college actually did that for the fall semester currently in progress due to COVID-19 and its uncertainty effects at testing sites.
They now plan to extend that through all of 2021.
“High school GPA is the best indicator for success at JSU, coupled with the fact that we have a new Division Four student success on campus, we felt that our students would be supported when they came to JSU so we went ahead and made the call to go test optional,” said Lauren Findley, Director of Undergraduate Admissions for JSU.
The school’s historical data suggests the average student GPA actually went up from Fall 2019, when it was 3.51, to the first testing optional semester, Fall 2020, when it was 3.54.
The school is also changing its scholarship policy so students without the test scores won’t be penalized for it.
