Here’s how to ship baked goods in for Thanksgiving safely

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you have chosen to stay home instead of joining family for a traditional Thanksgiving, you aren’t alone. But there is a way to get a taste of home in time for the holiday.
Whether it’s grandma’s cookies or your uncle’s best cornbread, they can be safely shipped to loved ones.
First things first...
“Make sure you pick a sturdy box, a really good, sturdy box,” said John Richardson, Birmingham’s postmaster.
If you want to deliver a smile, go the extra mile.
“Leave about two inches around it so you can pack around it and make it secure,” said Richardson.
Before you pull out the pan, make sure you have a postage plan.
“Send it either priority, or express,” he recommended.
Don’t delay, send those baked goods right away.
“First and foremost, whatever you’re going to send, send it soon,” he advised.
And make sure they know when it’s going to arrive...
Otherwise the sweet treats may not survive.
“If you send perishable items and the person is not at home, it could spoil,” said Richardson.
Also, rip off or tape over any old labels on boxes before you send them off.
