Cherokee County opens new veterans affairs office

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - For the first time in nine years, Cherokee County has a veteran services office.
Wednesday, state Veterans Affairs Commissioner Kent Davis cut a red, white and blue ribbon in front of the Cherokee County Administration Building.
Cherokee County’s veterans office was one of 17 shuttered by state budget cuts nine years ago.
The county’s Revenue Commissioner donated space in what used to be the records room when the state VA asked if they could return to the county.
“They actually asked if they could come back. And of course was ‘absolutely you can. We would live to have you.’ We have 2,200 veterans in the county. And it’s a great service to the veterans that are citizens who live here,” Cherokee County’s Probate Judge and Commission Chairman Tim Burgess said.
Cherokee County’s commission is looking for a new veteran services officer who will work exclusively in the county. Currently, the VA officer for nearby Etowah County divides his time.
Davis says he plans to cut the ribbon next week on another reopening office, this one in Sumter County.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.