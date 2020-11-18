Birmingham, Anniston cancel Christmas parades due to rising COVID numbers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The cities of Birmingham and Anniston have cancelled their annual Christmas parades because of the rising number of COVID cases.
Birmingham also announced the city will not have a Christmas tree lighting ceremony because of the large crowds that tend to gather. There will be a Christmas tree in front of City Hall.
In Anniston, there will be a virtual Christmas tree lighting ceremony November 25 at 6 p.m. It will be held at the corner of 11th Street and Noble Street in downtown Anniston.
You can watch it here on the city’s Facebook page. The city will also light up Noble Street, West 15th Street and Quintard.
A decorative window display competition, for business on Noble Street, will also be hosted by Main Street Anniston this year.
If your business would like to participate, please have your displays up by Friday, December 4th. Winners will be determined by the amount of likes their display gets, once Main Street Anniston posts them onto its Facebook The winning business will receive $500.
