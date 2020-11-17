Tuscaloosa City Schools dealing with “unprecedented” bus driver shortage

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Parents who have a child in the Tuscaloosa City School system are encouraged to drive their children to school for the rest of the week because of an “unprecedented number of absences.”
TCS Public Relations Director Lesley Bruinton said the absences are from COVID-issues, employee shortages and general absences during this time of year.
A Facebook post said: “Our transportation department is currently experiencing unprecedented numbers of absences. As a result, our drivers will have to run double and triple routes, starting today. Some buses will be running late and many of them will be much more crowded than normal. Parents are encouraged to take their children to school for the remainder of this week if they can. We hope to have most of our employees back to work once we return from Thanksgiving break.”
