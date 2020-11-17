Tarantino has deal for 2 books on films

“In the ’70s movie novelizations were the first adult books I grew up reading,” Tarantino said in a statement Tuesday. “And to this day I have a tremendous amount of affection for the genre. So as a movie-novelization aficionado, I’m proud to announce ‘Once Upon a Time ... In Hollywood’ as my contribution to this often marginalized, yet beloved sub-genre in literature. I’m also thrilled to further explore my characters and their world in a literary endeavor that can (hopefully) sit alongside its cinematic counterpart.”