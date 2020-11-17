Talladega Superspeedway honors ARCA champion Bret Holmes

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - A picture of Munford native Bret Holmes now hangs on the wall of ARCA Champions at the International Motorsports Hall of Fame in Talladega.
Talladega Speedway held a special ceremony Tuesday night to honor him.
Holmes, who graduates from Auburn University in December, won the ARCA Menards Series in October, the first in his career.
“It’s such an honor to be on the wall with so many great drivers. I honestly can’t put it into words,” said Holmes.
The 23-year-old clinched the title by nine points over Michael Self thanks to a runner-up finish in his No. 23 Chevrolet at the Speediatrics 150 presented by The NASCAR Foundation at Kansas Speedway—the same track he earned his first career ARCA victory on July 24.
Holmes is the second ARCA Menards series driver from Alabama to win the title.
