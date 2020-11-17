Students quarantined at C.J. Donald, District partnership with medical team pays off during pandemic

District Superintendent Dr. Regina Thompson confirmed 25-30 students were sent home as a safety precaution after a parent alerted the school of their possible COVID-19 exposure, and the potential impact to their child and other students. District leaders say the response was swift and enhanced because of the partnership with Cahaba Medical Care. Before COVID-19, staff could help do quick check-ups for students or call in prescriptions. Now that we’re dealing with COVID-19, health leaders on site were able to immediately offer free rapid testing to students and staff.