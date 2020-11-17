Police: Gunman shot, killed after long standoff in Five Points

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An hours long standoff in Huntsville’s Five Points neighborhood ended with police shooting the suspected gunman to death around 1:30 a.m.
This began Monday night after they were called to Ted’s Bar-B-Q just before 10 p.m. regarding a person on the roof with a gun.
Officers say when they arrived to the scene, the individual was seen on the roof with a handgun.
After several hours, police say the man agreed to surrender and come down a ladder. However, officers tell us once the man reached the bottom of the ladder, he ran across the street, turned, pulled his gun and pointed it at them. The officers opened fire. The suspect was hit and rushed to Huntsville Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.
Madison County Coroner Dr. Tyler Berryhill confirmed the identification of the man has been established but will not be released until the family has been notified. The cause of death was the result of fatal gunshot wounds sustained during the incident.
Family members identify the man as Bradley Pugh.
The family wants everyone to know Pugh was a good man who loved his family, but they said he had inner demons he was trying to work through.
The family told us he had a long history of drug abuse and they thought he was clean, but they say something inside him Monday triggered an episode.
“My dad was God fearing," said Cameron Pugh. "He loved God so much. Even when drugs were taking over him, or his bad moments, he would always turn to God. God was his first source. If you go on Facebook he would be posting scriptures and how he gave his life to God. That is all I needed to know.”
