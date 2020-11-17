4 men arrested in meth trafficking enterprise in St. Clair County

4 men arrested in meth trafficking enterprise in St. Clair County
4 arrested in meth investigation (Source: St. Clair Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff | November 17, 2020 at 4:31 PM CST - Updated November 17 at 4:42 PM

ST. CLAIR Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Four men were arrested in an undercover investigation into a Methamphetamine Trafficking Criminal Enterprise in St. Clair County.

The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division, St. Clair County District Attorneys, along with the FBI, FBI Safe Streets Task Force, Pell City Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and the Alabama Department of Corrections K9 Unit conducted the extensive undercover investigation.

The following men were arrested and charged. They are being held in the St. Clair County Jail in Ashville with no bond.

Matt Mullinax- 37 YO, W/M of Pell City

Trafficking Methamphetamine (3) Counts

Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance (3) Counts

Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree (1) Count

Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (1) Count

Christopher Baird- 35 YO, W/M of Pell City

Trafficking Methamphetamine (2) Counts

Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (1) Count

Sean Michael Brantley- 40 YO, W/M of Lincoln

Trafficking Methamphetamine (2) Counts

Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (1) Count

Nathan Parke Bateman- 37 YO, O/M

Trafficking Methamphetamine (2) Counts

Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.