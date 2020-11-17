4 men arrested in meth trafficking enterprise in St. Clair County

ST. CLAIR Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Four men were arrested in an undercover investigation into a Methamphetamine Trafficking Criminal Enterprise in St. Clair County.
The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division, St. Clair County District Attorneys, along with the FBI, FBI Safe Streets Task Force, Pell City Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and the Alabama Department of Corrections K9 Unit conducted the extensive undercover investigation.
The following men were arrested and charged. They are being held in the St. Clair County Jail in Ashville with no bond.
Matt Mullinax- 37 YO, W/M of Pell City
Trafficking Methamphetamine (3) Counts
Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance (3) Counts
Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree (1) Count
Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (1) Count
Christopher Baird- 35 YO, W/M of Pell City
Trafficking Methamphetamine (2) Counts
Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (1) Count
Sean Michael Brantley- 40 YO, W/M of Lincoln
Trafficking Methamphetamine (2) Counts
Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (1) Count
Nathan Parke Bateman- 37 YO, O/M
Trafficking Methamphetamine (2) Counts
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.