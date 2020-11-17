Kat West murder trial underway

A co-worker of Jeff’s was called to the stand. He testified that when he spoke with Jeff over the phone about the death of Kat, Jeff stated that she got drunk frequently and would go outside and jump off of power boxes and on the trampoline, and he thought she might have hit her head on the trampoline bar. The co-worker also stated that Jeff told him in an interview with detectives, they told Jeff blood was found in their home with a cleaning agent nearby. Jeff told his co-worker he didn’t know about it being there.