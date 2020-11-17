Kat West murder trial underway

CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - Trial began on Tuesday for the murder of Kathleen (Kat) Dawn West. Her husband, William Jeffery (Jeff) West, is accused of killing her. He says he is innocent.
Kat was found dead and partially nude across the street from the couple’s home in Calera. Court documents revealed she died of blunt force trauma to the head.
Shelby County Assistant District Attorney Daniel McBrayer began Tuesday with his opening statement, saying a witness found Kat’s body, lying half in and half out of the road near her home. McBrayer says a glass Lucid Absinthe bottle was found near Kat with her blood and Jeff’s fingerprints on it.
Jeff’s Defense Attorney, John Robbins, stated there are two sides to every story. Robbins says that on Jan. 12, 2018, Jeff and Kat had an enjoyable date night. It consisted of them going to dinner, buying Lucid Absinthe and whiskey at R&R Liquor Store, and then heading home for drinks and for Jeff to take pictures of Kat for her adult website. Robbins says Jeff knew about Kat’s website she operated under the name Kitty Kat West, and he didn’t have any issue with it.
Robbins says Kat’s blood alcohol content that night was .23, and she most likely fell and hit her head. Jeff told friends that Kat often got drunk and would roam outside, sometimes jumping on the trampoline. Robbins says the manner of death was ruled as undetermined, and says no murder occurred.
The first witness called to the stand was a Calera police officer. He says they arrived on scene around 5 a.m. on Jan. 13 and found Kat unresponsive without clothing on her bottom half. He says a cell phone and alcohol bottle were found next to her, and a head injury was apparent. The officer says what appeared to be a pool of blood was next to Kat and trickling downhill.
The next witness was a young woman who found Kat’s body. She was heading to work when she saw what she thought was a body. That’s when she says she called her mother, picked up her mother and stepfather, and returned to the location of the body.
Mrs. Blevins, the young woman’s mother, was the next witness called. Blevins says after arriving to the location and discovering it was a motionless person, she called 911. She and her husband checked to see if Kat could answer them, at the instruction of the 911 dispatcher, but got no response. Police and medical personnel were sent to the scene.
A Calera police officer and evidence technician was called next. He confirmed an alcohol bottle was collected as evidence, and it was half full, propped up on the cell phone, which was also taken as evidence. He says a Lucid Absinthe label was found the next day and collected as evidence. He also took a DNA swab of the blood on the grass next to Kat’s head.
A co-worker of Jeff’s was called to the stand. He testified that when he spoke with Jeff over the phone about the death of Kat, Jeff stated that she got drunk frequently and would go outside and jump off of power boxes and on the trampoline, and he thought she might have hit her head on the trampoline bar. The co-worker also stated that Jeff told him in an interview with detectives, they told Jeff blood was found in their home with a cleaning agent nearby. Jeff told his co-worker he didn’t know about it being there.
The trial will continue on Wednesday.
