Jefferson County deputy discovers 18 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop

ADAMSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - A California man was arrested in Adamsville after a Jefferson County deputy pulled him over and said he found about 18 pounds of marijuana in his car.
On Monday, November 16, 2020, a Jefferson County Deputy stopped the driver on I-22 in Adamsville around 1:00 p.m.
As the deputy approached the driver’s door, he said he could smell the strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.
The deputy searched the car and discovered approximately 18 pounds of marijuana inside.
The driver, 26-year-old Rafael Sequoyah Freedman, of Berkeley, California, was arrested for Trafficking in Marijuana and placed in the Jefferson County Jail. His bond is set at $500,000.
